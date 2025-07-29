Worksop Town announce changes to club structure

The Leadership team of John Stainrod, Paul Stacey, Keith Ilett, Max Ross, Pete Whithead, Ben Tomlinson, Craig Parry, Luke Jeffs, Mick Lowery and Paul Clarke - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town have announced changes to the hierarchy of the club with Craig Parry, Luke Jeffs, Ben Tomlinson, and Mark Whitehouse becoming directors and shareholders of the club alongside their coaching duties.

In a message on the club’s website outgoing chairman Pete Whitehead declared the move would leave the club in safe hands:

“When I first got involved with Worksop Town Football Club, the club was in a very different place. We were fighting for survival and unsure what the future would bring. But through hard work, personal investment, and the unwavering support of our incredible fans, we didn’t just weather the storm. We built something stronger than ever.

“Looking back now, I feel immensely proud. We’ve become a stable, ambitious club with real momentum on and off the pitch. It’s been one of the great honours of my life to serve as Chairman.

“Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside four individuals who have played a huge role in driving the club forward: Craig Parry, Luke Jeffs, Mark Whitehouse, and Ben Tomlinson. Since their involvement, we’ve achieved two league promotions, lifted three Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cups, and taken major steps in building the club we all believe in. Their hard work, dedication, and love for Worksop Town have been outstanding.

“To reflect their long-term commitment, I’m proud to say they are now being made shareholders of the club. They will also begin supporting the current Board of Directors.”

Whitehead will continue to be a part of the club, overseeing the long-term strategy of the Tigers, but Secretary John Stainrod will take over as club Chairman.

Player-coach Tomlinson will begin a new role as General Manager, overseeing the day-to-day life of the club.

He will be supported by manager Parry, Assistant Manager Jeffs, and Head Coach Whitehouse will support him, along with the current board of directors by shaping key decisions and build on the foundations that Whitehead has made at the club.