Worksop Town and SJR Worksop share the spoils in derby game
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The afternoon was dry but cold, though the game still attracted 100 spectators. The visitors in all blue started well and it was a good few minutes before Town’s Harry Roddis tried a long shot, and then the SJR ‘Keeper saved well from a corner and Ethan Slater had a shot saved.
On the 29 minute mark, Alex RUSSELL, in only his second outing for the young “Tigers” side, scored with a good “assist” from Jamie Purkiss. This only fired up the visitors to re-double their efforts and Aaron REDFERN levelled for SJR after 39 minutes.
Just after the restart Ollie Knott replaced David Chukwujama and Josh Sinclair came on for Jamie Mudd as the Town looked to regain their lead. Sinclair provided an attacking force down the left wing and Jamie Purkiss had a stinging shot pushed round the post, while Rosti Yaremenko had a number of tussles in the opposition penalty area without being able to add to the score.
After 73 minutes Town make two further changes as Noah Kilcoyne replaced Ethan Slater and Ollie Ellery came on for Alex Russell. Almost immediately Ossie CLARKE scored from a good 40 yards out (see video) to much acclaim from his team mates, to put Town 2-1 ahead. SJR had also been making changes and one of them, Aaron PICKERSGILL used his experience to bag the equaliser at the 80 minute mark. Worksop Town’s final change, Samir Arrian for Jamie Purkiss quickly followed but while both teams looked for a winner, the final score remained at 2-2.
Worksop Reserves now have a fourteen day break before hosting promotion seeking Doncaster City on Tuesday 28th January at 7.45pm..
Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Jamie Purkiss, David Chukwujama, Harry Roddis, , Liam Betts, Dan Gillatt, Ethan Slater, Oscar Clarke, Rosti Yaremenko, Alex Russell, Jamie Mudd.
Subs:- Samir Arrian , Noah Kilcoyne, Josh Sinclair, Ollie Ellery, Ollie Knott.
Attendance 100
MoM Oscar Clarke