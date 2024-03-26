Worksop Street Kickboxing Club medals success at prestigious Arnold Sports Festival
Street Kickboxing Club's 11-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz, a student of the Outwood Academy Valley Worksop School, won two gold medals.
She landed a gold medal in boxing, defeating two female fighters, and a gold medal in kickboxing, confidently defeating a female fighter.
Alice Ciesielska, a student of Redlands Primary School, also won a silver medal in boxing.
Trainers were Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz.
One of the largest sports events in the world related to fitness and bodybuilding, athletes from all over the world compete for three days.
The WKO World Kickboxing Organisation joined and jointly organised the kickboxing and boxing championships.
With over seven thousand spectators, there were also many special guests from strength sports to combat sports, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.