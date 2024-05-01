Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fighters from various countries came to compete in one of the largest kickboxing organisations in England.

Alexander Owczarek won a gold medal in the Boxing formula, Gabriel Śliwa won gold in the Boxing formula plus a bronze medal in the Kickboxing Ligh Contact formula, and seven-year-old Damian Kamiński won a bronze medal in the Boxing formula.

