Worksop Street Kickboxing Club land European Championships medals
Three fighters from Worksop Street Kickboxing Club returned with medals from the 2024 WKO Open European Ringsports Championships in Barnsley.
Fighters from various countries came to compete in one of the largest kickboxing organisations in England.
Alexander Owczarek won a gold medal in the Boxing formula, Gabriel Śliwa won gold in the Boxing formula plus a bronze medal in the Kickboxing Ligh Contact formula, and seven-year-old Damian Kamiński won a bronze medal in the Boxing formula.
Coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz and the entire Street Kickboxing Club team prepared the fighters for the European Championships and will now get them ready for the their next challenge of the WKO Open European Championships Tatami.