Worksop Street Kickboxing Club fighters win gold at the WKO World Championships
The WKO World Championships took place from 16th to 18th August in Barnsley, with 1,700 fighters from 30 countries registered for the competition.
From Worksop, 12-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz, a student at Outwood Academy Valley, won two gold medals in kickboxing and boxing.
Liliana has won many titles including Champion of England, Europe and the World.
Alexander Owczarek won a gold medal in boxing and a bronze medal in the K1 formula.
Alexander has been training at the club for a year and already has the title of European Champion and now World Champion.
Also fighting was Colin Mikołajczyk, who won two silver medals in boxing in two categories and Colin has the European and English Champion titles.
All three were prepared by trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, together with fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop.
The fighters will now enjoy a break and then in September will stage a show of skills for the town of Worksop at the Bassetlaw Multicultural Festival on Saturday, 14th September amid preparations for their next championships.
