Worksop second-from-bottom after runs loss

Worksop Cricket Club sit second-from-bottom in the Bassetlaw Championship after a 29-run defeat to Thoresby Colliery on Saturday.

The visitors to Central Avenue won the toss and elected to bat first, as they looked to put pressure on their hosts by putting runs on the board.

But the hosts got the perfect start when Tim Smith Junior took just three balls to dislodge Rehan Ahmed for a duck, caught by Ross Wicks with the score 0-1.

Batsmen Lewis Cameron and new man in John Skinner went about rebuilding the innings but the latter went for just eight, caught by Jake Hogan off the bowling of Andrew Stoneman.

Eduan Coetzee came and went for a breezy 10 before Naeem Ahmed joined Cameron in the middle and the pair saw the score beyond three figures before another wicket fell on 111.

And it was the dangerman Cameron who went, caught by Liam Cairns off the bowling of David Hancocks, for 62, which came from 75 deliveries and included 11 fours and one six.

Thoresby skipper Ben Marson and Ahmed got the visitors approaching 200. But Ahmed went for 47, caught by Kyle McIntosh off the bowling of McLean.

One soon became two and three as Hancocks returned to clean bowl Marson (34), have Raheem Ahmed caught by Jake Hogan (7) and Danny Tyson trapped LBW (3) with the score on 194-8. The last four wickets falling for 10 runs.

Martin Cheshire (9*) and Azar Hussain (13*) saw Thoresby to 219-8 from their allotted 50 overs, with Cameron the clear pick of the batsmen.

While for the bowlers Hancocks stands tall with his 4-61 from 15 overs, McLean 2-51 from 15, Stoneman 1-40 from six and Smith Junior 1-36 from 10.

Worksop’s reply started well with openers Chris Taylor and Liam Cairns seeing the side past 30 before Taylor went for 22, trapped LBW by Azar Hussain.

Cairns went soon after for 11 in similar fashion falling to the same bowler (2-35) before Daniel McLean was caught and bowled by John Skinner for 21.

Skinner (3-38) then took care of the next two in, captain Smith Junior caught by Naeem Ahmed (36) and Jake Hogan bowled (9), as Worksop slipped to 117-5.

Harry Taylor and Andrew Stoneman went about repairing the innings but when Stoneman went for 17, bowled by Rehan Ahmed, the score was on 146.

Benjamin Swales lasted three balls for his nought. Taylor’s resistence was breached by Ahmed (3-53). Ross Wicks tried to get it going with 23 before his was trapped LBW by Raheem Ahmed, who also took the last wicket of Kyle McIntosh (0) for figures of 2-24. Worksop all out in the 47th over for 190.