Worksop rider shines at Darley Moor despite setbacks

Bolsover Jonny B leading from the front

The Classic Racing Motorcycle Club staged its latest round at Darley Moor, near Ashbourne in Derbyshire, over the weekend of 6th & 7th September, with Worksop rider John Bolsover competing across two classes.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Racing conditions on Saturday were dry, and Bolsover, riding the Dannisport Racing Technology Yamaha TZ 350, showed his pace early by qualifying on pole position. He went on to deliver a commanding performance in the opening race, leading from start to finish and securing maximum championship points.

Drama struck at the start of race two when Bolsover was hit from behind by another competitor. The incident forced both riders to retire immediately, though neither was seriously injured, and Bolsover’s Dannisport-sponsored machine sustained only minor damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undeterred, Bolsover lined up for the 600cc class aboard his Honda CBR 600 later in the day. He produced a strong ride to claim an impressive third place, a result made even more notable given the earlier setback. However, after sustaining minor injuries in the earlier crash, Bolsover took the sensible decision to sit out the final 600cc race.

Despite the challenges, Bolsover’s performance underlined his determination and ability, with a race win, maximum points, and a podium finish adding to his season’s tally.