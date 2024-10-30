Despite being reduced to 10 men, Worksop Town extended their ISUZU FA Trophy journey with a 2-0 victory over FC United of Manchester, securing a spot in the second round at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.

Manager Craig Parry was happy to get to back winning ways at home, saying: “I think we showed togetherness today.

"They're working hard and the graft from the players today was magnificent.

“It was a good win and I think it was a justified win in the end, even with 10 men.

Worksop celebrating after Jordan Burrow hit the second goal - Photo by Richard Bierton

“We were the ones that were maybe trying to push to create something.

“It's good just to bounce back to get a win on the board and we can now focus back on the league.”

The game started slowly, with both teams struggling to create chances early on.

The first real opportunity came in the seventh minute when Deegan Atherton sent a cross from the right into the penalty area, causing a mix-up for FC United’s goalkeeper, Charlie Casper. The ball fell to Jacob Gratton, but he couldn’t find the target.

FC United's new signing Gerald Sithole had the visitors' first chance when a long ball forward led to a misjudged clearance by Tigers' keeper Tommy Taylor.

This gave Sithole time and space in Worksop’s half, but he pulled his shot wide of the left post.

Worksop finally broke the deadlock in the 29th minute.

Dan Bramall, showing some impressive skill, freed himself from his defender and delivered a well-placed cross to the back post, where an unmarked Aleks Starcenko was waiting to head the ball into the left corner, putting the Tigers up 1-0.

Bramall continued to pressure FC United’s defence, testing Casper twice more before half-time, but the visiting keeper managed to keep his efforts out.

Just before the 40th minute, with Worksop in control, FC United’s Jordan Buckley seemed poised to break through on goal, only to be brought down on the edge of the box by Worksop captain Hamza Bencherif.

Referee Matthew Langdon had little choice but to show a red card, sending Bencherif off.

Despite being down to 10 men, Worksop held firm and extended their lead when Starcenko delivered a well-timed cross into the box.

Jordan Burrow was there to meet it, side-footing the ball into the bottom corner to secure a second round tie away at Radcliffe FC.

Worksop’s next challenge is their longest away trip of the season, heading to Workington on Saturday.