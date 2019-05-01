Worksop players young and old take on Dutch side

Worksop RUFC have fielded a team with a combined age of 1,001-years-old on a recent trip to Holland.

A party of 68 travelled to Enschede from Worksop to renew friendships with the town’s rugby club, having initially met on a tour to Berlin in 2009.

And in their friendly match last weekend, the game kicked off with both sides fielding a team of veterans, before the younger heads eventually took over.

Worksop RUFC chairman Brian McGuire said: “We managed to assemble a team of players aged between 60 and 80, totalling 1,001 when combined.

“They managed to play a varying number of minutes before the younger players stepped in - the average age of the team at the end of the game was a lot less!

“We’ve joined up with Enschede on a couple of other occasions both here and in Holland, and this year is their 50th anniversary.

“We travelled over on the Hull to Rotterdam ferry and had a great weekend. Nobody took much notice of what the score was and the teams were pretty mixed and matched but it was a great occasion.”

Enschede play in the second tier of Dutch rugby and the match also coincided with Holland’s annual King’s Day celebrations.