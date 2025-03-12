Worksop make it back-to-back finals

Worksop Town winning the competition last year at Hillsborough - Photo by Richard Bierton

Worksop Town beat Emley AFC to progress to the final of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a second final in two years for Worksop, who won the competition last year in a 5-0 win against Penistone Church at Hillsbrough.

The Tigers took the lead on the 15th minute as Mason O’Malley’s cross was headed in by the in-form Aleks Starcenko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley responded with a chance fo their own as Issac Baldwin curled an effort towards goal that went just wide.

Emley continued to use their home advantage as Joe Clegg fired over a shot from the edge of the box after a scramble in the box.

25 seconds into the second half, Worksop doubled their lead as Regan Hutchinson drilled a shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net.

Clegg was involved in the Emley attack again as his flicked header forced Tommy Taylor into making a save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emley tried to drag themselves back into the game as Luke Parkin danced through the Worksop defence before finding Joseph Kenny who fired wide.

Parkin was causing havoc to the Worksop defence as this time he flashed an effort wide of the post.

Emley continued to have chances but the Worksop defence dealt with them every time to close out the game at 2-0.

Worksop will play Hallam FC or Stocksbridge Park Steels in the final, with the date and venue of the game yet to be confirmed by the Sheffield FA.