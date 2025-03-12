Worksop make it back-to-back finals
It’s a second final in two years for Worksop, who won the competition last year in a 5-0 win against Penistone Church at Hillsbrough.
The Tigers took the lead on the 15th minute as Mason O’Malley’s cross was headed in by the in-form Aleks Starcenko.
Emley responded with a chance fo their own as Issac Baldwin curled an effort towards goal that went just wide.
Emley continued to use their home advantage as Joe Clegg fired over a shot from the edge of the box after a scramble in the box.
25 seconds into the second half, Worksop doubled their lead as Regan Hutchinson drilled a shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net.
Clegg was involved in the Emley attack again as his flicked header forced Tommy Taylor into making a save.
Emley tried to drag themselves back into the game as Luke Parkin danced through the Worksop defence before finding Joseph Kenny who fired wide.
Parkin was causing havoc to the Worksop defence as this time he flashed an effort wide of the post.
Emley continued to have chances but the Worksop defence dealt with them every time to close out the game at 2-0.
Worksop will play Hallam FC or Stocksbridge Park Steels in the final, with the date and venue of the game yet to be confirmed by the Sheffield FA.