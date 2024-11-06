Worksop lose third straight league game

Worksop Town’s unbeaten away record was broken as the Tigers fell to a 2-1 defeat against Workington AFC at Borough Park.

It was a defeat which left manager Craig Parry was furious with his team’s performance.

"I think it was exactly the same as the last three in the league, very frustrating," he said

"We were fully in control after 30 minutes and we probably should have been 2-3 up, and then we just gift a goal which has been the story of the last three games.

“Then we get ourselves back on track and we give another silly goal away in the build-up play and the set piece, and we cant keep giving goals away.”

Worksop created the first opportunity as Luke Hall delivered a cross to his wing partner, Dan Bramall, who controlled the ball and shot towards goal, though it was comfortably saved by Workington’s keeper, Alex Mitchell.

Bramall was a constant threat to the Reds' defence and nearly scored himself, breaking free in the box but placing his effort narrowly wide of the post.

Worksop kept pressing, with Mason O’Malley sending a cross-field pass to Jordan Burrow, who headed the ball over the goalkeeper but saw it hit the crossbar.

Another chance came when Hall and Regan Hutchinson combined well on the right, with Hutchinson crossing for Burrow, whose close-range effort was smothered by the keeper.

Despite Worksop’s dominance, Workington opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Kai Nugent’s shot was parried by Tommy Taylor, only for Steven Rigg to tap in the rebound.

The Tigers started the second half brightly, with Vaughan Redford beating his defender on the edge of the box but dragging his shot wide.

Worksop equalised in the 56th minute when a scramble in the box found Bramall on the right, who crossed to Burrow to lift it over the keeper from close range.

Just minutes later, Hall broke down the left and unleashed a powerful shot, but the keeper managed to save it.

The game became end-to-end as substitute Jacob Gratton chased down a ball on the right, blocking the keeper's clearance, with his deflection nearly crossing the line before a Workington defender cleared. Meanwhile, Nugent sent a half-volley wide at the other end.

Workington regained the lead when a corner found Rigg, whose flicked shot was deflected into the net, giving the Reds an edge with ten minutes left.

Worksop pushed hard for a late equalizer, but despite being reduced to ten men after Nugent’s dismissal for dissent, Workington held firm to secure all three points.