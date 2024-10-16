Worksop Liberty Basketball helps launch first HKers League in England

By Julian Leung
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 16:24 BST
Worksop Liberty Basketball, composed of Hong Kongers living in Worksop, is competing in the new HKers Basketball League. This league, organized by 14 teams from across England, supports Hong Kongers settling in the UK through sport and community-building.

Led by experienced coaches Dale and Tat—both former players for the Hong Kong national team and division one in Hong Kong—the team has made a strong start, recently defeating Nottingham Rookie. Siubo also played a key role in coaching at the early stages, helping establish the team’s foundation.

Chairman Julian Leung highlighted the significance of the league: “By organizing this league, we’re extending our goal of uniting the Hong Kong community across England through basketball. We want to create opportunities for people moving to the UK, while maintaining strong ties to our heritage, especially for those making Worksop their new home.”

While Worksop Liberty seeks to expand its partnerships, including potential future collaborations with local councils, the focus remains on using basketball to build a supportive community.

For more information about the team, upcoming games, or to support their efforts, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/worksopliberty and on Instagram at instagram.com/worksopliberty.

