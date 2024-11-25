Worksop kickboxers win gold medals at WBC Championship

Fighters from Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club won gold medals at the open WBC championships of the largest boxing organisation in the world.

The WBC Championships took place in Germany in the town of Arnsberg.

Three fighters flew over to compete and 12-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz won a bronze medal in full contact boxing, Krystian Such won a gold medal in full contact boxing and Alexander Owczarek won a gold medal in full contact boxing.

A club spokesman said: “Huge congratulations to the talented fighters, hard training brought medals.

WBC Championship medalists celebrate.

"All three deserve huge applause because they gave really beautiful boxing fights.

"The level of the fights was really high.

"The WBC is one of the largest boxing organisations in the world, which makes it even more pleasing that our fighters won medals.

"In our club we prepare for fights in both kickboxing and boxing, and the medals won from the World, European and English championships are evidence of the good preparation of the fighters."

Trainers Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, together with the entire Street Kickboxing Club, prepared the trio for the championships.