Worksop ice hockey player named young player of the year after record-breaking season
Rushby, just 16 year’s old, has dazzled fans and impressed coaches throughout this, his first season at senior level, with his speed, precision, and hockey intelligence. Playing a key role for the Nottingham Lions in the NIHL North 1 league , Rushby’s contribution has earned him national recognition and a growing reputation as one to watch in the sport.
What makes this achievement even more exceptional is that Rushby has now broken the all-time record for most points ever scored by an under-18 player at NIHL1 senior level, cementing his place in British hockey history.
"This award means the world to me," said Rushby. "I’ve grown so much as a player this season, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates, coaches, family, and everyone at Nottingham. It’s a huge honour and a real motivator for what’s ahead."
Head Coach at Nottingham, Paul Glossop, praised Rushby’s relentless work ethic and maturity beyond his years: “Alex is not just a talent - he’s a leader in the making. His hockey IQ is elite, he sees plays before they develop, and he elevates everyone around him. He's not just putting up numbers, he's controlling games. He brings passion to every shift, and raises the level of those around him, always with a smile on his face."
Rushby has become a fan favourite at the National Ice Centre, combining creative playmaking with fierce competitiveness. With his eyes now set on further development and the consistency he has shown throughout his junior career, the future looks exceptionally bright for the Worksop-born player.
The award, presented annually by England Ice Hockey (EIH), recognises the most outstanding British player under the age of 20 and highlights those showing exceptional promise and performance across the season.
As the Lions prepare for the next season, Alex’s achievement stands as a proud moment for the club and a beacon for young athletes across the UK. The next target in Alex’s sights is the conclusion of the under 18 league, where Nottingham, undefeated all season, have already cemented their place in the National Finals at the end of May.