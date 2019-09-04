Worksop Harriers ladies shine at Longshaw fell race

It was the turn of Worksop Harriers’ ladies to shine this week with their fell running team taking part in the Longshaw Sheepdog Trials Fell Race, which also served as the final Notts County Championship race of the series.

It was a new route this year which included a good chunk of rock scrambling on both the climbs and descents over the 5.5 miles and 1100ft of elevation gain. In line with previous years, however, there was still a final uphill slog to finish.

The team consisting of Tracy Hamilton, Sally Staveley and Camilla Mercer all ran superbly to secure the team silver medal for the series, and they also had further success as both Tracy and Sally secured individual silver medals for their respective age categories.

The ladies were also joined by Barry Mercer and Jim Staveley, competing in the men’s categories.

On Saturday, at the local parkrun, 12 Harriers turned out at Clumber Park with Anna Maddock’s being both the first ladies finisher but also the highest AG percentage across the entire field.

However, the big kudos this week goes to Mel McCluskie on joining the parkrun family and completing her first of many parkruns.

Slightly further afield, Mark Hazlehurst continued his parkrun tourism with a trip to Norway where he took park in Lostein Parkend, Bergen parkrun (describing it as the hilliest of his 113 different parkruns he has run) before running longer on the Sunday at the also hilly Knarvik half marathon.

Closer to home, Harriers trio Pamela Brooks, Cassandra Worton and Kate Thorneloe took part in the scenic trail run at the Sherwood Pines 10k and were joined by Holly Bulmer finishing off her summer holidays by taking part in the fun run.

The Harriers also had a strong presence on the other side of the race, volunteering at the water stations and marshalling.

Finally, up north in sunny Carlisle, Tom and Emma Shaw took part in the Carlisle Half Marathon and 10K respectively. Tom put his on-going marathon training to good use as he ran a PB of over two minutes to finish in 1:16:21 finishing third overall, while Emma ran her best 10K time of the last three years in 1:00:55.