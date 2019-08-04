Worksop frustrated by their promotion rivals

Worksop 1sts closed the gap on their promotion rivals in Division One of the Bassetlaw League Championship — but were left frustrated by Papplewick and Linby 2nds’ late-order resistance.

Fourth-placed Workop posted 210-7 and then restricted the home side to 142-8 to take 17 points from the winning draw and go 16 points behind second-placed Papplewick.

After choosing to bat, Worksop recovered well from losing opener Daniel Mclean without scoring.

The best partnership came for the third wicket as Ross Wicks, who hit four boundaries in his 44, and captain Tim Smith jnr, who top-scored with a patient 47, added 52.

Benjamin Swales, batting at number six, made sure the scoreboard kept ticking over with three fours in his unbeaten 38.

Opening bowlers Harry Taylor, three for 29 from 10 overs, and Aaron Armitage, one for 28 from six overs, then quickly had the home reply in trouble.

Wickets fell regularly with Smith taking two for 18 from 10 overs and David Hancocks one for 34.

But Papplewick’s number three, Adam Rostance, hit a defiant unbeaten 60 and finally found help with the numbers and eight and nine batsmen, who were the only others to make double figures.