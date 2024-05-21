Worksop fighter Dawid Chylinski lands European bare-knuckle champion crown
Chylinski took the title by knocking out his opponent in the first round.
The trainers supporting Dawid in the corner and in the gala were Artur Gronkiewicz and Rafał Witkowski.
Next fighter was Jan Sulecki, who trains every day at the Accrington Lions Boxing Club.
Sulecki knocked out his opponent in the second round, winning the title of English champion.
In Janek's corner were trainers and fighters Bartłomiej Król, Naff Higson and Piotr Rosiński.
Jan Sulecki is Dawid's sparring partner, they support each other and exchange experiences needed in fights.
Street Kickboxing Club co-operates closely with various clubs in England and participates in a number of galas and tournaments.
Artur Gronkiewicz said: “Huge congratulations to both fighters for their titles, they fought really hard and the fans liked it.
“I am very proud to be the coach of such a talented fighter as Dawid Chylinski.
"Of course, if anyone would like to support Dawid and sponsor him, we would be grateful, if you are interested, please contact us by phone at 07581042646.”