Worksop derby ends in a draw

After two weeks without a fixture, SJR returned to action in their first game of the new calendar year, facing a determined Worksop Town Reserves side. The match proved to be the closest contest of the season so far.

The opening 20 minutes were scrappy from SJR, with the hosts capitalizing on a break against the run of play to take an early 1-0 lead. Gradually, SJR began to grow into the game, showing better ball retention and mounting a series of attacks. The final ball into the box, however, was often lacking. Persistence paid off when Aaron Redfern struck a brilliant equalizer from the edge of the box, reacting quickly to a Worksop headed clearance.

The second half saw chances for both sides, though neither goalkeeper was truly tested in the opening stages. Midway through the half, Worksop regained the lead following a defensive lapse. A long ball over the top caught SJR off guard, and a mix-up between the defender and goalkeeper allowed a Worksop player to lob the ball into the net, making it 2-1.

With 10 minutes remaining, SJR upped the pressure, creating a string of corners and delivering dangerous balls into the box. Their persistence was rewarded when Joe Bean’s pinpoint corner found Aaron Pickersgill, who rose highest to head home the equalizer and make it 2-2.

Despite a spirited final push, neither side could find a winner, and the match ended all square. SJR earned their first point of 2025 and will be looking to build on this performance as they host Harworth in a local derby next Saturday.