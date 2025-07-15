Worksop angler makes history and qualifies for FishOMania Grand Final

Samantha Sim, Sarah Challinor, Emily Mather

England has a new coarse fishing champion after Worksop’s Sarah Challinor triumphed at the Angling Trust Women’s National Championship 2025, at Partridge Lakes Fishery in Cheshire

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah, who works as a Customer Services Advisor at Bassetlaw District Council, not only earned the National Title, but also received a coveted invitation to compete in the FishOMania Grand Final on Saturday 19th July, making her the only female angler to qualify for the final.

Sarah’s team, the Westwood Wags, also claimed top honours in the team event with a combined weight of 214lbs 12oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition saw over 40 talented anglers take part at Partridge Lakes on Saturday 5th July, including reigning World Champion Samantha Sim. However, with an impressive haul of 98lbs 13oz of carp, Sarah secured the top spot, just edging ahead of second-place Emily Mather, who recorded 96lbs 3oz.

Originally introduced to fishing by her father, Sarah began her journey with the Worksop Juniors Club, run by Glyn Williams. After a break from the sport, she returned to competitive angling four years ago, starting at Aston Park Fisheries, who have been a constant support throughout her journey. One of her dreams is to represent Women’s England Team at the World Championships.

Sarah said: “I am so proud of what I achieved alongside my teammates. Fishing has always been a part of my life through my dad, and to be the only female angler in the final just shows that if you’re prepared to work hard and put in the effort, you can achieve anything you dream of.”

FishOMania, often described as the ‘FA Cup of Fishing’, is watched by over 250,000 people. The five-hour final sees 25 anglers compete for a £50,000 top prize, with places awarded to various champions and qualifiers, including the defending champion, Angling Trust Women’s National Champion, Angling Trust Junior winner, and two European representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s final will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage starting at 11:30am from Westwood Lakes in Boston.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of Sarah and her outstanding achievement. To win a national championship and qualify for FishOMania as the only female competitor is truly inspirational. Sarah is not only a dedicated member of our team at Bassetlaw District Council but now a fantastic ambassador for women in sport and for our local area.”

Follow Sarah’s journey of the FishOMania Grand Final on Facebook: Sarah Challinor Fishing

For more anglingnews and events, visit: Angling Trust