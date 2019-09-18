Worksop able to reflect upon successful campaign

It’s been a great season for Worksop CC, including two promotions and a host of individual performances.

The first team retained their position in Division One. Led by captain Tim Smith Jr, the young side won seven games, drawing two and tying one.

The leading wicket taker in the team was 16-year-old Saeed Ahmed.

Having started the 2018 season in the Third XI he quickly progressed through to the First XI and has taken an impressive 29 wickets for them, at an average of 16.34.

Also impressive this season has been the batting of skipper Smith, scoring 602 runs at an average of 43. He was out on 99 and 93 but managed four 50s with a strike rate of 80.64.

The Second XI gained promotion from Division Four after an excellent season led by captain Richard Snowden.

Having been unbeaten for the opening eight games, they lost one on the last ball away at Papplewick.

They had to show some real character to fight through some tough weeks and set up a promotion battle with rivals Rockware.

The team lost just three games – their lowest amount of losses since 2004 - and won 10, the highest since 2011.

New signing Glyn Coxhill proved to be a valuable addition, scoring 349 runs at an average of 35 and taking seven wickets. His opening partner was as effective, adding 314 runs at 22.4 and 24 wickets.

Captain Snowden led the wickets with 28 at an average of eight including a best of 4/19 in the promotion winning effort against Rockware.

In the Third XI, captain Kev Plowman led the runs with 259 at an average of 29, closely followed by Glyn Bailey with 228.

Some of the youngest stars shone the brightest with Oshanda Munasinghe adding 167 runs including a 79 and a 50 and an average of 33.4.

Jessica Pym was 10 wickets ahead of the rest with 19 including a best of 4/20.

The two under 17 captains of the Sunday XI led the side to the title in section three of the North of the Mansfield League, and led from the front – adding 580 runs between them, plus 17 wickets.

They fielded more than 30 players, showing the appetite for the game at Worksop.