Woodhall Spa sprint event attracts good turn out from Bassetlaw Triathlon Club.

This pool based sprint distance triathlon started in the heated pool within Jubilee park. Having completed the 12 lengths of the 33mtr pool, the athletes then moved out on to the bike route.

This is a 24K flat route on open roads. Having returned back to transition (which is inside the park grounds) the athletes swapped to their trainers to complete the 5K run. The park setting provided an incredible start / finish location, where all family, friends and locals could easily see the action and cheer on all competitors.

On a glorious Autumn morning 10 members of the club took the trip down to Woodhall Spa, all hoping that a seasons training would provide them with the opportunity for good times and maybe even a shot at the clubs sprint event championship.

Pick of the day performances came from Helen Humphries, finishing third overall in the women’s category but also first in her age group in a time of one hour and 17 minutes. This alongside an age category for Steve Chambers in a time of one hour and 13 minute

