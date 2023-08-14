News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

WKO Open World Championships 2023 Street Kickboxing Club Worksop fighters won gold medals

Three fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club fought at the world championships and won two gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals.
By Artur GronkiewiczContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

WKO Open World Championships 2023 Street Kickboxing Club Worksop fighters won gold medals.

A huge success for the fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop, three fighters took part in the WKO Open World Championships 2023.

The championships took place from 4 to 6 August in Barnsley, 1300 fighters competed in the rings and mats for three days.

Liliana Gronkiewicz World Champion.Liliana Gronkiewicz World Champion.
Liliana Gronkiewicz World Champion.
Most Popular

The balance of our fighters from Worksop is as follows:

The youngest fighter, 11-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz, fought as many as six fights in both boxing and kickboxing, winning gold in kickboxing, silver in boxing and bronze in kickboxing, huge applause for the young fighter, who already has gold from the British Championships, gold medals at the European Championships and now gold at the World Championship.

Another fighter is Colin Mikolajczyk, who won a silver medal in boxing and a bronze medal in boxing in another category, Colin is a very talented and titled fighter Last Krystian Such won gold in Low Kick full contact and bronze medal in K1 as well Krystian has fought many duels and has many championship titles.

Of course, coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz and students from the Street Kickboxing Club prepared them for the world championships.

Related topics:Barnsley