WKO Open World Championships 2023 Street Kickboxing Club Worksop fighters won gold medals.

A huge success for the fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop, three fighters took part in the WKO Open World Championships 2023.

The championships took place from 4 to 6 August in Barnsley, 1300 fighters competed in the rings and mats for three days.

Liliana Gronkiewicz World Champion.

The balance of our fighters from Worksop is as follows:

The youngest fighter, 11-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz, fought as many as six fights in both boxing and kickboxing, winning gold in kickboxing, silver in boxing and bronze in kickboxing, huge applause for the young fighter, who already has gold from the British Championships, gold medals at the European Championships and now gold at the World Championship.

Another fighter is Colin Mikolajczyk, who won a silver medal in boxing and a bronze medal in boxing in another category, Colin is a very talented and titled fighter Last Krystian Such won gold in Low Kick full contact and bronze medal in K1 as well Krystian has fought many duels and has many championship titles.