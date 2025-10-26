WKA World Championships medals for Worksop kickboxers
The competition took place from October 16th to 19th in Sheffield, with representatives from as many as 18 countries competing.
The club was proudly represented by Liliana Gronkiewicz (13) – an accomplished fighter and student at Outwood Academy Valley Worksop - and Kacper Tyczyński.
Liliana won a Silver medal in Boxing and Bronze medal in Kickboxing.
She already holds numerous World Champion and Vice-Champion titles in kickboxing and boxing, and her impressive fight record stands at 59 bouts across various formats – from full contact to light contact.
Kacper won the prestigious Gold medal in K1 Glory Rules.
Kacper specializes in K1 full contact and can also already boast World Champion and Vice-Champion titles.
They were prepared for the WKA World Championships by their coaches: Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, along with the entire Street Kickboxing Club team.