WKA World Championships medals for Worksop kickboxers

Liliana Gronkiewicz medalist from the WKA World Championships

Fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop have returned with medals from the World Kickboxing Association (WKA) World Championships – one of the oldest and most prestigious kickboxing organizations.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition took place from October 16th to 19th in Sheffield, with representatives from as many as 18 countries competing.

The club was proudly represented by Liliana Gronkiewicz (13) – an accomplished fighter and student at Outwood Academy Valley Worksop - and Kacper Tyczyński.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liliana won a Silver medal in Boxing and Bronze medal in Kickboxing.

She already holds numerous World Champion and Vice-Champion titles in kickboxing and boxing, and her impressive fight record stands at 59 bouts across various formats – from full contact to light contact.

Kacper won the prestigious Gold medal in K1 Glory Rules.

Kacper specializes in K1 full contact and can also already boast World Champion and Vice-Champion titles.

They were prepared for the WKA World Championships by their coaches: Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz, along with the entire Street Kickboxing Club team.