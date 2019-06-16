Watch action from Worksop's match with Killamarsh in the Bassetlaw Cricket League

Rain ruined much of the Bassetlaw League programme on Saturday — none more so than at Worksop in Division One.

The hosts’ run chase was delicately poised on 162 for eight as they chased Killamarsh Juniors’ 188 for eight when play was abandoned.

Killamarsh's Adam Burgess puts runs on the board against Worksop.

Worksop had looked on course for victory at 159 for five, before three wickets fell on that score — all to Luke Sellers as part of his five-wicket haul.

Jake Hogan, batting at number four, hit six boundaries in a half-century.

Killamarsh’s reply was held together by opener Adam Burgess, who was unbeaten on 67 from 110 balls.

Saeed Ahmd took the first four Killamarsh wickets in his four for 36, while Daniel McLean claimed two wickets and two run outs.