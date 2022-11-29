Whenever a sporting tournament comes around, national anthems become a talking point - and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is no different. Ahead of the Wales v Iran game today (November 25), we look at the rousingly patriotic song Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, sung by Welsh fans and players before kick off.

The song, which in English translates to ‘Old Land Of My Fathers’, is not only sung before the game, but after, and even during Wales’ international football and rugby matches too. It is renowned for giving spectators across the globe goosebumps.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau was patriotically sung at Wales’ opening fixture against the USA on Monday (November 21) and received massive appreciation. Singer Billy Bragg tweeted: “Well Wales have won the national anthem singing contest. Their players looked proud to belt out their anthem while the US team looked faintly embarrassed to be singing in public.”

It also marked the first time the anthem was sung at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Wales’ last appearance in the competition in 1958 saw fans sing ‘God Save The Queen.’

Ahead of the Group B fixture against England, where Rob Page’s men could learn their fate in Qatar, here are the full lyrics for Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. It also includes a full English translation of the famous song.

Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau - Welsh version

Mae hen wlad fy nhadau yn annwyl i mi,

Gwlad beirdd a chantorion, enwogion o fri;

Ei gwrol ryfelwyr, gwladgarwyr tra mâd,

Tros ryddid gollasant eu gwaed.

Gwlad! Gwlad! Pleidiol wyf i’m gwlad.

Tra môr yn fur i’r bur hoff bau,

O bydded i’r hen iaith barhau.

Hen Gymru fynyddig, paradwys y bardd,

Pob dyffryn, pob clogwyn, i’m golwg sydd hardd;

Trwy deimlad gwladgarol, mor swynol yw si

Ei nentydd, afonydd, i fi.

Os treisiodd y gelyn fy ngwlad tan ei droed,

Mae hen iaith y Cymry mor fyw ag erioed,

Ni luddiwyd yr awen gan erchyll law brad,

Na thelyn berseiniol fy ngwlad.

Old Land of My Fathers - English version

O Land of my fathers, O land of my love,

Dear mother of minstrels who kindle and move,

And hero on hero, who at honour’s proud call,

For freedom their lifeblood let fall.

Country! Country! O but my heart is with you!

As long as the sea your bulwark shall be,

To Cymru my heart shall be true.

O land of the mountains, the bard’s paradise,

Whose precipice, valleys are fair to my eyes,

Green murmuring forest, far echoing flood

Fire the fancy and quicken the blood.

For tho’ the fierce foeman has ravaged your realm,

The old speech of Wales he cannot o’erwhelm,

Our passionate poets to silence command,