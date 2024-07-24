Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop Town defeated Cleethorpes Town and Pontefract Collieries as they continued their impressive unbeaten pre-season schedule.

On Saturday they won 2-1 away in the seaside town of Cleethorpes and boss Craig Parry said: “It was our toughest test so far to go away from home against a physical side that will do well in the league this year.

“It took us the first half to get a grip of things, the pleasing thing for me is that we made changes at half-time to adapt to the opposition's strengths and nullify them which gave us the foothold in the game which allowed us to go on and win the game.

“It just shows the strength of the squad that I can make changes with a click of the finger to make us stronger and resilient."

Dan Bramall's scoring Worksop's opener against Pontefract Collieries Photo by Richard Bierton.

The first goal came as Luke Hall played a low ball across to Aaron Martin who calmly finished past the Owls goalkeeper.

But Cleethorpes soon levelled as Liam Hughes tripped Nicky Walker in the box for a penalty that striker Adam Haw converted.

The Tigers retook the lead when Aaron Martin matched a cross from Dan Bramall, who tapped in from close range for his second of the game.

Then on Tuesday night the Tigers went rampant and hit seven past Parry's old side Pontefract Collieries at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Parry said: “I thought we played some of the best football we've played in pre-season.

“We moved the ball very quickly and were very clinical and the boys got a lot of minutes into them. We were a threat all night.”

That made it 27 goals in seven games for Worksop in pre-season, and Parry added: “I pride myself in not looking at the goals against us but the goals for, ever since I came into management and at Worksop.

“So to get on the front foot with the goals it's really pleasing and the goals are coming from everywhere.

“We have a lot of threat in the squad, and the squad will be rotated to maximise the threat, but so far it's a pleasing start.”

The first half an hour of the game was tight but Worksop soon broke through as Dan Bramall cut inside and curled an effort into the bottom corner.

Tigers quickly doubled their lead as Liam Hughes' free header from a corner found itself in the back of the net.

Worksop were in full flow now as they quickly added their third through Regan Hutchinson, who danced through the Pontefract defence and finished into the bottom corner.

Tigers scored again eight minutes into the second half through substitute Vaughan Redford who cut inside and bent an effort into the top corner.

Redford then bagged a brace as he curled an effort into the top corner from just outside the box to make it five.

Worksop were cruising now and made it six as a looping effort from Luke Hall hit the post and went into the back of the net.