Unbeaten run halted for 10-men Worksop Town as they lose to play-off rivals Stockton Town

Reduced to 10 men, Worksop Town fell to their first defeat in 11 games at the MAP Group UK Stadium as they went down 3-0 against play-off rivals Stockton Town on Saturday.

It was a setback, but the result has not damaged the Tigers' league position too much as a four-point gap still remains between them and Guiseley in third.

Worksop manager Craig Parry took the positives from the game, in which they had captain Hamza Bencherif sent off before the break at 0-0, saying: “I think we did all right in parts of the game. I don’t think they were in the game much.

“But in the last 25 minutes, when we rolled the dice, especially with 10 men, they’ve taken complete control of the game.

Jordan Burrow challenges against Stockton Town - Photo by Harry Cook

“They had a chance early doors and gone through one-on-one and missed it, and we’ve had a one-on-one and missed it.

"Then, after that, the first goal really killed us.

“It was a catalogue of errors, then when you’re down to 10 men it’s hard.”

“We made a decision at half-time to stick to our principles and still have a go, still try to put them on the back foot, and sometimes when you do that, you have to give away numbers in certain parts of the pitch.”

The first big chance fell to Stockton, as Lewis King was played through on goal by Michael Sweet after the wide man played an acute reverse pass to split the Worksop backline. King could not capitalise as he rolled his effort wide of the post as Tommy Taylor advanced to shut off the angle.

Five minutes of madness ensued, which swung the game in favour of the hosts.

It began when Luke Hall was released on goal following a slick one-touch passing move from the Tigers, and with the goal at his mercy, the forward could only cannon his shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Soon after Bencherif was sent off when he fouled Joshua Scott as last man as the forward raced in on goal on 42 minutes.

If the red card was not bad enough for the Tigers, their situation worsened from the resulting free kick as Stephen Thompson fired in the opener.

Stockton eventually doubled their lead 10 minutes from time.

A cross from the right found Michael Fowler, and his attempted shot deflected to fellow substitute Owen Gallacher to pass into the bottom corner for his first Stockton goal.

Fowler then got himself on the scoresheet in added time by tapping into an empty net.