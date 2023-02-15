Will Short, aged 15, has been called up for a second appearance in the junior team, while 13-year-old Sam Batty has been selected to play his first match for the county cadets.The pair play for Blitz Redlands teams in the first and third divisions, respectively, of the Worksop & District Table Tennis League and later this month will compete in the finals of several events of the league’s annual championships, to be held on February 21 and March 15, at Stanley Street Sports & Social Club.