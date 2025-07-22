Triathlon trio take on the Holkham 70.3 event

Triathletes Julie, Jason and Amy at the Holkham event.

The Outlaw Half Holkham weekend hosted a range of events against the stunning backdrop of Holkham Hall in beautiful North Norfolk.

On . Saturday it was the ever-popular Holkham 10k, with it’s fast finish and stunning views. On Sunday, we had the ever-popular Outlaw Half Holkham, the award-winning middle-distance triathlon, which passes through countryside and villages.

Making the trip down to Norfolk were four members of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club. Three, Julie and Jason Lippitt along with Amy Chambers taking on the Half distance triathlon and Steve Chambers the 10km run.

The swim takes place in the lake within the Holkham Estate covering 1.2 miles before transitioning onto the bike for a 56-mile course that begins with a ride down the iconic main drive of Holkham Estate towards the South Gate. Competitors can take in the view – which they see it again on their return at the end of the route The 13.1 mile run course takes place entirely within the scenic Holkham Estate. After exiting transition triathletes follow the same route as the bike course up to the Obelisk. Enjoy the view of Holkham Hall over your left shoulder as you climb keeping an eye out for deer and Red Kites as they run through the estate’s stunning grounds.

On a weekend of mixed weather, the first home for the triathlon was Amy Chambers in a time of 6 hours and 22 minutes taking 25 minutes off her previous personal best, a fantastic achievement reflecting a winter of consistent training, with Amy saying “Outlaw Holkham Half - swampy swim, nice bike, soggy run - loved it! Lovely to share the course with friends, cheering each other on and the best support crew”

After a year of no events Jason was home in a time of 6 hours and 30 and Julie 7 hours and 50. Steve completed the 10km race in a creditable 51 minutes 24 seconds.

The Bassetlaw triathlon club have their own sprint event, which is a perfect event for anyone wanting to try the sport in a local and friendly setting. Details can be found at https://www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/triathlon.