Triathlon head coach Gav tackles Ventouxman event

Triathlete Gav comquors Ventouxman in France

For Bassetlaw Triathlon Club's head coach, Gav Toulson, Ventouxman was the end of season finale event.

Preparations to take on the legendary Mont Ventoux and complete the 10th edition of the Ventouxman has been a season long process. Within the exceptional setting of the French region of Provence this long-distance triathlon takes in the Giant of Provence, the world's top cycling summit. With a 2 km swim in Lake Monteux, a 100 km bike ride through the vineyards and typical villages of Vaucluse with the ascent of Ventoux from Bédoin, its most difficult slope, and a 20 km nature run in the Comtat countryside around Monteux and its lake. Gav was one of more than 1,250 French and foreign triathletes who signed up for this most challenging of triathlons.

Making the most of the opportunity to visit this glorious area of France, Gav travelled south in plenty of time to allow himself the chance to recce the routes and see what lay in store for him. Mt Ventoux, a classic ascent regularly featuring in the Tour de France has a notorious reputation for unpredictable weather, particularly high winds, as its French name suggests.

After completing the epic event in a time of 8hours and 43 minutes Gav commented, “We had a shorter swim due to mist, the bike route was incredibly tough but very scenic. The run was a 3 lap affair including two trips up a very steep hill overlooking the swim venue. All in all, a very enjoyable race. Got the job done and the medal. Deffo one for members to experience”.

Anyone who is tempted to give the sport a try should look up details on the clubs website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/