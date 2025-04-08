Triathletes take on early season training in the sun

Bassetlaw triathletes enjoy the sun in Mallorca

A small group of triathletes from Bassetlaw triathlon club took advantage of the better weather for some extra pre-season training in Mallorca, renowned for its great cycling infrastructure on good road surfaces and some challenging hills to surmount.

The group of experienced triathletes had the sunshine on their backs even if the wind was blowing. Among the group was the clubs current chair, Darren Raines who commented on the week “A few of us from BTC decided to head out to Mallorca on a bit of a “training camp”, the weather was favourable across the week with a couple of windy days. With over 400 bike miles covered across the week and some PB’s smashed by a couple of club members it was a brilliant week on the whole”

Also joining the group was past chair, Matt Horsfield who having moved away from the area continues his triathlon work with Halesowen. Of the trip he said “It was great to meet up with some friends from Bassetlaw triathlon club. We had a brilliant time together and completed loads of quality training”

Bassetlaw triathlon club is based at the Yourplace leisure centre and is open to anyone who is interested in trying the sport or for those with some experience who have moved to the area. Details can be found at facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub/