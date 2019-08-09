Triathletes step back from the action

A group of triathletes from the local Bassetlaw Triathlon Club took a step back from competing to volunteer at the OSB Outlaw Triathlon event.

Based around the national water sports site at Holme Pierrepont, in Nottingham, the event attracts a large number of competitors and is dependant on volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly.

The volunteers, most of whom have competed at different distances, gave up their time to help and also cheer on other club members who were competing.

On a weekend of heavy rain, the event was subject to numerous changes and cancellations meaning the volunteers had to take on different duties at new positions around the course.