Triathlete trio tackle Geordieman half in Northumberland.

Based at Druridge Bay Country Park in Northumberland, The Geordieman triathlon was the latest trip for three experienced members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club.

Starting with a 1.2 mile swim in the Ladyburn lake within the country park. Following the one lap course there was a short transition run across a carpeted route to begin the 57 mile bike route that took in several of the well known villages and small towns in the beautiful Northumberland countryside, namely Warkworth, Alnmouth, Seahouses, famous for its smoked kippers! As well as Bamburgh.

The route took in several climbs providing 2000 feet of elevation in total ensuring competitors had good views of the several castels in the area. Before returning to Druridge bay ready for the half marathon run. This was a two lap route all within the trails and lanes of the country park described by the organisers as flat and fast. Being within the country park there was plenty of support all around the route encouraging all competitors on to the end.

Gaz Hughes was the first of the three Bassetlaw triathletes to finish in a time of 4 hours and 52 minutes, the other two being Mark Bringloe and head coach Gav Toulson.

After finishing the event Gaz commented, “it was a great event, you get loads for your entry money. A good quality hoody, soft drinks, chocolate a beer or cider and a hot roast pork sandwich”

With regards to the race and route he went on to say “The swim was in Ladyburn Lake, it was extremely weedy in places, but a lot cleaner than the lake at the national relays. The bike course was adjusted just a few days before the event because of road works, so it was increased to 57 miles and added a bit more elevation. The course took in likes of Amble, Warkworth Castle and RAF Boulmer. It was a hard bike which was constantly up and down with what I would say was a slow surface. It was a slog. The run, which was also pretty lumpy, was on the paths and roads around Druridge Bay Country Park”.

Head coach Gav also added “it was a great event, local people were very friendly but definitely not an easy course for either bike or the run.”

Anyone interested in the sport of triathlon should look at the clubs Facebook page www.facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub or their website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/