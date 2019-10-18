Triathlete performs in Spain’s Xtreme event

Triathlete James Gregory was pitted against a field of 330 international triathletes from 22 countries in the Hispaman Xtreme Triathlon in Spain.

The top two male and female finishers automatically qualified for the XTRI World Championship.

Located in the province of Castellon, one of the most mountainous in Spain, the Hispaman event is a demanding, long-distance triathlon to compete with oneself; an opportunity to share a life-enriching experience with triathletes from around the world.

Part of the XTRI World Tour, it is a demanding triathlon that begins in Peniscola on the Mediterranean coast of Spain with a 3.8km swimming circuit at dawn around the majestic Peniscola’s Castle. After the swimming, the cycling circuit ends in Culla after a 180km course with 3,500m of cumulative elevation gain.

Finally, the last obstacle is the race course: a mountain marathon (42km) with about 2km of elevation gain that crosses the Natural Park of Penyagolosa until reaching the finish line in Vistabella del Maestrat.

With an early morning start Gregory had the Mediterranean weather to contend with as well as the demands of the course, completing the event in 16 hours 13 minutes and 16 seconds for a creditable 19th place.

Head coach of the Bassetlaw Triathlon club, Steve Chambers, said of James achievement: “James’s work ethic over the last few years has been very inspirational to the other members of the tri club. This event was brutal and only the strong - mentally and physically - finish the race. Not only is James a great athlete but he motivates the team to also want to achieve great things, a true leader.”