Triathlete Lou conquors Ironman event
In an event, well known in the triatlete commumity for being a hilly challenge Lou started with a 1.2 mile swim at Pennington Flash Country Park. The cycle route then heading out into the hills surrounding Bolton for 56 more miles. The final discipline, described by the organisers as a 'rolling' 13.1 mile run took in two loops including a climb of Queens Park, that the competitors may well describe as a little more than rolling.
The day started well for Lou returning a personal best time for the swim leg, commenting 'it has really made me appriciate the three training sessions a week with the club'.
The cycle discipline, being Lou's favourite wasn't as straightforward as she hoped with a great deal of congestion preventing her from generating the power she is normally capable of. With big crowds along the run course including fellow club members offering support Lou came home strongly, finishing in a fantastic time of 5 hours and 11 minutes.
After a well needed rehydration drink Lou commented 'the pre race atmosphere was phenomenal. I gritted my teeth and left everything out on the course. Overall, chuffed with my result on a hilly course and the half Ironman PB'.
