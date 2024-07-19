Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ironman Swansea is a race that delivers in so many ways; combining outstanding natural beauty and rich history with an exciting course and renowned Welsh support. Racing in a destination featuring sweeping the waterfront of Swansea Bay leading to the vibrant seaside village of Mumbles, before cycling onto the beautiful Gower Peninsula Swansea, this is a must-do race on any triathlete's calendar.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Into such an event Guille Galvez, from the Bassetlaw Triathlon club put himself for his first Ironman 70.3 event. Consisting of a one-loop 1.2-mile swim in the Prince of Wales Dock. Then out on a one-loop 56-mile hilly bike course which wound its way through the Mumbles along roads that hug the Gower’s coastal clifftops before cycling out through Rural Swansea and heading back along Swansea Bay into the city to start the final discipline of the triathlon, namely a 13.1-mile two loop run course which takes them from the city centre, out past the new eye-catching gold-coloured Swansea Arena, towards Mumbles before heading back towards the finish line at the Marina.

On an unusually bright and sunny day in south Wales Guille came home in a very impressive time of six hours and 32 seconds. Following the successful day he said “the weather was sunny and nice which is definitely rare down here. Bike course was lovely, amazing views plus a few cows and sheep to dodge on the rural parts! Definitely a great atmosphere”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who interested in the challenge of a triathlon maybe interested in the clubs’ own event. A sprint triathlon suitable for novices and beginners. The event set for Sunday August 18th is based at the BPL leisure centre in Worksop. Details can be found on the clubs website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/triathlon