Triathlete Guille conquers Ironman Swansea
Into such an event Guille Galvez, from the Bassetlaw Triathlon club put himself for his first Ironman 70.3 event. Consisting of a one-loop 1.2-mile swim in the Prince of Wales Dock. Then out on a one-loop 56-mile hilly bike course which wound its way through the Mumbles along roads that hug the Gower’s coastal clifftops before cycling out through Rural Swansea and heading back along Swansea Bay into the city to start the final discipline of the triathlon, namely a 13.1-mile two loop run course which takes them from the city centre, out past the new eye-catching gold-coloured Swansea Arena, towards Mumbles before heading back towards the finish line at the Marina.
On an unusually bright and sunny day in south Wales Guille came home in a very impressive time of six hours and 32 seconds. Following the successful day he said “the weather was sunny and nice which is definitely rare down here. Bike course was lovely, amazing views plus a few cows and sheep to dodge on the rural parts! Definitely a great atmosphere”
Anyone who interested in the challenge of a triathlon maybe interested in the clubs’ own event. A sprint triathlon suitable for novices and beginners. The event set for Sunday August 18th is based at the BPL leisure centre in Worksop. Details can be found on the clubs website www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk/triathlon
