Triathlete Gaz competes along with world professionals.

The T100 World Tour is a professional Triathlon World Championship series, racing in places such as Miami, San Francisco, Las Vegas, London, Singapore, Ibiza and Dubai.

Whoever has the most points at the end of the year is the World Champion. It is called T100 because they race over 100km. 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run.

For local triathlete, Gaz Hughes from the Bassetlaw triathlon club, the chance to race the same route as well as watch the professionals in London was too much to pass by.

The swim took place in the London Docklands, with a huge transition area for the 4000 plus athletes in the ExCel. The 80km bike route on closed roads passed landmarks like the O2, Tower of London, Tower Bridge and the turnaround was at Westminster outside Big Ben. Being on closed roads and flat the course was made for fast times, as was the 18km run.

Gaz Hughes from the Bassetlaw triathlon club competes in the World T100 event in London

On a very hot day and with such a huge number of participation Gaz took in the atmosphere and finished in a very respectable 4 hours and 18 minutes. Having had time to see the professionals show their talents and ponder the day Gaz commented:“ I had no expectation of times or placings here, I just wanted to experience the event and enjoy myself.

"It was very busy in course due to the sheer amount of athletes racing, but it was still one of the most enjoyable races I have done and it turned out to be one of my better middle-distance races.

"It got very hot on the run, luckily the feed stations were well stocked with water and ice to help keep us cool”.