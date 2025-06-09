Triathlete duo turn in top performances at Cotswold 113 event

Gaz on the run section of Cotswold 113 event

Two members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club opted to start their season with a middle distance, 70.3 mile event in the Cotswolds.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in the heart of the picturesque Cotswolds, the swim is a one lap 1.9km in the well known lake based in the centre of the Ashton Keynes water park.

The bike section leaves the water park and heads out of the area on a flat and fast course into some of the Cotswolds most beautiful and quiet villages. The route is two laps, and the most outbound point is near to the village of Kempsford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the event being held in the water park, then the athletes will be treated to a mixture of tarmac and hard pack paving for the 13.1 mile run that takes in lake side paths as well as local village routes before finishing back close to the lakeside transition in the finishers area.

Darren Raines out on the run section of Cotswold 113 event

Both the bike and the run are virtually pancake flat in profile, so this race will suit either athletes new to the distance or more experienced racers looking for a flatter, faster middle distance course.

Both experienced triathletes, Darren Raines and Gaz Hughes were looking to set good times a s a marker for the forthcoming season and so it was. Both returned excemptional bike times for the 56 mile course, Gaz in 2 hours 25 minutes and Darren with 2 hours 27 minutes. Thes fast times set them both up for potential personal bests and again so it proved. Darren came in 55th overall in 800 starters getting inside his five hour target in 4 hours and 45 minutes whilst Gaz was an fantastic 21st overall with a time of 4 hours 33 minutes.

After the event Gaz commented “I was using it as a preparation race for Ironman Tallinn in August. We both had great races with big PBs. A very well organised and welcoming race. You could request to start in the mass start or have a rolling start. We opted for the mass start. We got decent weather, sunny and warm, but very windy.