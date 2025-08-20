Triathlete duo tackles inaugural Ironman Leeds

Matt finishes at Ironman Leeds

Ironman Leeds is a true full distance Ironman event with swim, bike and run courses to match. In the beautiful setting of Roundhay Park athletes set their eyes upon the calm waters of Waterloo Lake, the iconic location for the swim course. The two-loop course bordered this historic lake where the banks were full of support for the athletes creating an electric atmosphere and a cauldron of noise.

After the athletes completed their first lap there was be an in-water lap turn point before heading out to complete the second 1.9km lap and in total 3.8km swim course. Exiting the water athletes had a 300m run to transition before heading out of Roundhay Park onto the bike course.

In true Yorkshire style, it provided climbs, descents, beautiful scenery and truly unique Northern support around the course. This all-new course had a bit of everything from excellent spectator hot spots to challenging climbs, with every mile being a memorable experience. The course consisted of a 6km ride out to Shadwell and then three 55km loops going past some of north Leeds' most iconic gems including Harewood House, Eccup Reservoir and Golden Acre Park, through the picturesque villages and suburbs of Thorner, Arthington, Adel and Alwoodley before heading back to Roundhay Park. The main climb on the course was on Black Hill Road, which featured on Stage 4 of the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire, with the three summits of the climb making up a good chunk of the 2,574m total elevation in the 180km route.

After a short climb out of transition and a loop of the picturesque Upper Lake within the grounds of Roundhay Park, athletes completed four 10km loops both in and around the West Side of the park and through the residential area of Roundhay, where the streets were lined with spectator support. Athletes got to enjoy unmatched spectator support around the undulating course with live music and DJs positioned in viewing hotspots creating a party atmosphere to push all the athletes to the red carpet and the finish line arch where they will head the words 'You are an Ironman'.

Emma crosses the famous Ironman red carpet finish line at Leeds.

All this was the challenge and experience that two members of the Bassetlaw triathlon club had at this new event at Leeds. For Emma Ryan it was a baptism of fire that she took head on. On a day with a little rain early on but then ideal for the rest of the day she finished in a time of 15 hours and 4 mins saying “This was my first Ironman ,I thought the crowd was insane, especially on the infamous Black Hill climb where the atmosphere was awesome, and on the first part of the run, you had to run through a tunnel of spectators. I thought the swim in the lake was lovely, swam about 10 mins faster than I thought. The bike course was as hilly and tough as everyone was saying, but the support was amazing. Run was hilly too but the support from crowd and the friendliness of fellow racers kept you going. It was really good to run with Matt for a lap, it was my third and Matt’s last. Then the finish line was insane and extra special having Patrick, mum, dad and Darren there at the end. I was super chuffed to finish 5th in age group and a lot faster than I had anticipated”.

Also finishing the event was Matt Ilett, who has several Ironman triathlons to his credit already came home in a time of 13 hours and 57 minutes who added “yes the route was three lap bike on an undulating course which you had to go up Black Hill 3 times that featured in the Tour de Yorkshire. This section was lined with spectators with the iconic Bolton wrestlers making an appearance. The run was a 4 lap hilly run with great support again. I think this event being in its 1st year was really well run and could quickly be a fan favourite in the coming years. My experience doing both IM wales and Leeds, I believe this is very close to being as hard as Wales”