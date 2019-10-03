Tremendous turnout for Bassetlaw Triathlon Club at Thoresby

The magnificent setting of Thoresby Park was the location for an end of season Outlaw X middle distance triathlon.

In total 18 members of the local Bassetlaw Triathlon Club entered the event. Following a 1.2m swim in Thoresby Lake, athletes will embarked on a spectacular 56m ride through the north Nottinghamshire countryside before completing their epic journey with a 13.1m run through 1000 acres of unspoilt English countryside within the grounds of the historic Thoresby Park.

On a day when the weather was far from ideal for the competitors with rain and chilly temperatures the first male home for the club was Craig Reep in a time of 5 hours 22:16 and Samantha Hatton in a time of 5 hours 51:40 for the ladies.

Other club members also volunteered to man some of the feed stations on the route. A task that was much appreciated by all the competitors especially given the poor conditions on the day.

Club chairman, Gary Sylvester, who completed the event said: “With the number of club members entered into today’s Outlaw X plus other club members who are competing at different events around the area we have at least 25 percent of the club’s members competing today. I think that is a great reflection of how active and strong the Bassetlaw Triathlon Club is, I am delighted with the turnout and participation all round.”