Title-chasing SJR Women Development win to go top of the league

Lily Brown

SJR Women's Development continued their push to the league title with a 5-4 win over Pogmoor AFC Ladies.

Goals from Katie Baldwin, Elissa Dixon, Lily Brown (2) and Lauren Bell wrapped up the entertaining win.

SJR took their time to settle into the game still creating chances through on gaol however they couldn’t find their way past the Pogmoor goalkeeper.

SJR had a close call when Pogmoor found themselves through on goal and SJR keeper Abbie Kent coming rushed out to close the striker down who passed a crossed to a player offside who thought she scored the first goal of the game.

The second half saw SJR come out spirited and they went on to level the game through Elissa Dixon.

SJR pressure again paid off when Deysha Pressley stopped a Pogmoor attack in midfield and found Lily Brown on the pass to put her through on goal who smartly fired the ball past the Pogmoor keeper.

Lauren Bell made it 4-2 before the visitors made it 4-3 from the penalty spot to get back into the game.

The penalty against SJR did not deter them from searching for their next goal in the game. SJR’s next gaol came from Lily Brown who found herself through on goal and she slotted the ball into the net to extend SJR’s lead back to two goals.

In the dying moments of the game Pogmoor striker found herself through on goal again this time SJR keeper Abbie Kent came out and believed to have got the ball to deflect it away from the striker. However, the ref points to the spot again. SJR keeper Abbie Kent down with a hand injured and having to come off up stepped Evie Richardson in gaol. Unfortunately, Evie Richardson the Pogmoor striker converted the penalty.