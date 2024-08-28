Tigers start their FA Cup campaign against Stratford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop play their first FA Cup game this Saturday against Stratford Town

Worksop Town will start their FA Cup campaign this weekend as they take on Stratford Town at Knights Lane in the first qualifying round of the competition.

The Tigers got to the first round proper of the FA Cup last year, eventually losing to Stockport County 5-1 at Edgeley Park in a great experience for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Craig Parry is keen to replicate last year's heroics in the cup: "It's a cup that everyone wants to do well in and it's the biggest most famous cup in England.

Luke Hall trying to the ball past the defender - Photo by Richard Bierton

"The experience last year was unbelievable and something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life, and to see my family and kids at Stockport was a great experience.

"We want to bring smiles and good memories again, but it starts Saturday where we probably couldn't have got a harder draw, and I'm sure it's set to be an entertaining game as it's two attacking sides who like to score goals."

Stratford Town are at the same level as the Tigers in the football pyramid but in a different league, which is the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They started the season weak after beating Leiston on the opening day before following that up with a win against Bromsgrove Sporting, but they have struggled in the last three games they played, drawing one and losing two which leaves them in ninth place.

They are under the management of former Mansfield, Kidderminster and Crawley Town midfielder Gavin Hurren who took over in 2022 after being Assistant Manager at the club.

He has previous coaching experience at Hednesford Town, Gresley and Bromsgrove Sporting before narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season on goal difference.

Their star player is 21-year-old striker Callum Ebanks who was the Bards' top scorer last season, scoring 23 goals in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebanks came through the ranks of Cheltenham Town where he made two first-team appearances before being released at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Another key player for them is Reece Styche who has experience at numerous non-league clubs including Forest Green Rovers, Kidderminster, and Macclesfield Town.

Styche also has a Gibraltan Grandmother which means he represents Gibraltar at an international level, where he has 31 caps and has scored three goals, with his first coming against Switzerland in a Euro 2020 Qualifier.

The Bards will certainly pose a threat to the Tigers in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup, and both teams will want to go far in this competition as the prize money is crucial to non-league clubs.

The game takes place this Saturday at 3pm at Knights Lane in Stratford-Upon-Avon.