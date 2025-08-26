Tigers leave it late to beat Peterborough Sports

Worksop Town players celebrating their final minute winner - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Promoted Worksop Town's Enterprise National League North season is finally up and running after a sparkling six point August Bank Holiday weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers had taken a single point from their first three games at this level, but Saturday's maiden 2-0 win over Southport was followed by another victory on Monday as a last minute goal stole all three points with a 1-0 success against Peterborough Sports at PIMS Park.

Delighted boss Craig Parry said: “We knew it was a difficult place to come, but I’m buzzing for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s nothing better than a last-minute winner. “I think in all honesty, the last 25 minutes was when we took charge in the game, we had a couple of chances through Lewis Whitham and a few cleared off the line. “I think overall with our chances, we probably deserved the win, but it was a tough game, especially considering it was their second game of the weekend.”

Aaron Martin was the hero as he scrambled home the late winner for his first goal of the season to secure Worksop the back-to-back wins. The hosts made the brighter start, creating the first opportunity inside four minutes.

Benjamin Mensah whipped in a low cross which Mark Jones diverted goalwards, but goalkeeper Tommy Taylor was equal to it.

Jones threatened again moments later, heading against the post from close range as Sports looked to capitalise on their early momentum. Worksop grew into the contest and came agonisingly close after 15 minutes when Jordan Burrow’s fierce half-volley crashed off the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker went close again before the interval, hitting the side netting after being picked out by Lewis Whitham.

With both sides enjoying spells of pressure, the match remained goalless at half-time. Whitham continued to look dangerous after the restart, narrowly curling wide following a smart turn in the area.

Play was bizarrely halted midway through the half due to a rogue sprinkler on the pitch, but both teams quickly regrouped.

Taylor then produced another fine save to keep out Luca Miller’s long-range strike on 74 minutes. Worksop’s big chance seemed to have come and gone ten minutes from time when Whitham rounded the keeper and crossed for Martin, who misjudged his header.

Yet, deep into stoppage time, the forward redeemed himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner from Connor Leesley caused chaos, and Martin bundled the ball over the line at the back post, sparking jubilant celebrations among the travelling support. The Tigers are next in action against Chester FC at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it three wins in a row.