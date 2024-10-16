Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town striker Jordan Burrow was delighted with his crucial hat-trick in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Ashton United at Hurst Cross Stadium on Saturday.

“I’m really happy,” he smiled.

"I think it was a good team performance and I think in the first half we played really well, went 2-0 up obviously and then suffered a bit of a sucker blow to concede on the stroke of half-time.

"But we regrouped in the restroom at half-time and came out strong to get the third goal.

Jordan Burrow celebrating after scoring his second goal - Photo by Richard Bierton

“We made it a little bit difficult for ourselves towards the end, hanging on a little bit.

"But we showed great resilience and it was a really good result and we bounced back from Tuesday night.

“We knew it was going to be tough, we came here last year and it was difficult and we got beat so we knew exactly what kind of game it was going to be and we adjusted for that.”

Burrow opened the scoring in the game, as he met Bramall’s cross with a header underneath the keeper, before doubling his tally with a scrappy finish from a free-kick.

He completed his hat-trick and got what would be the winner as he reacted quickest when Ashton keeper Jordan Eastham parried Aleks Starcenko’s shot.

The three goals against the Robins take Burrow up eight goals this season which means he is the Tigers' top scorer.

The 32-year-old has made 18 appearances this season and has become Craig Parry’s starting striker with Liam Hughes still nursing an injury and Aaron Martin ruled out for the long-term.