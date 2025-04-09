Tigers fall to first defeat in eleven

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Town lost 3-0 against playoff rivals Stockton Town.

Worksop Town fell to their first defeat in 11 games at the MAP Group UK Stadium against Stockton Town, as the Tigers were beaten 3-0, writes Jack Lincoln.

Manager Craig Parry took the positives from the game, he said: “I think we did alright in parts of the game, I don’t think they were in the game much.

“In the last 25 minutes, when we rolled the dice, especially with ten men, they’ve taken complete control of the game.

Jordan Burrow vs Stockton Town - Photo by Harry Cook

“They had a chance early doors and gone through one-on-one and missed it, and we’ve had a one-on-one and missed it. Then, after that, the first goal really killed us.

“It was a catalogue of errors, then when you’re down to ten-men it’s hard.”

“We made a decision at half-time to stick to our principles and still have a go, still try and put them on the back foot, and sometimes when you do that, you have to give away numbers in certain parts of the pitch.”

The first big chance would fall to Stockton, as Lewis King was played through on goal by Michael Sweet after the wide man played an acute reverse pass to split the Worksop backline. King could not capitalise as he rolled his effort wide of the post as Tommy Taylor advanced to shut off the angle.

Five minutes of madness ensued, which swung the game in favour of the hosts. It began when Luke Hall was released on goal following a slick one-touch passing move from the Tigers, and with the goal at his mercy, the forward could only cannon his shot off the underside of the crossbar. Minutes later, captain Hamza Bencherif was sent off when he fouled Joshua Scott as the forward raced in on goal.

If the red card was not bad enough for the Tigers, their situation would get even worse from the resulting free-kick as Stephen Thompson fired in the opener.

Stockton eventually doubled their lead 10 minutes from time. A cross from the right found Michael Fowler, and his attempted shot deflected to fellow substitute Owen Gallacher to pass into the bottom corner for his first Stockton goal. Fowler would then get himself on the scoresheet in added time by tapping into an empty net.

The result has not damaged the Tigers' league position too much, as a four-point gap still remains between ourselves and Guiseley in third.