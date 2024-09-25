Three wins out of three for SJR Worksop Women’s Development
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They faced a very physical AFC Pogmoor and were slow to start the game in horrible conditions.
And they unfortunately went 1-0 down within the first 10 minutes of the game as the opposition went down the wing and fired the ball past Gina Cawrey in the SJR net.
Cawrey went on to make some brilliant saves to keep SJR in the game, so much so that SJR started to grow in confidence.
SJR went on to press Pogmoor’s midfield and got on the attack.
Some great hold up play from Tammy Hessey then played Beth Roe in on goal, who put it past the keeper to level.
SJR continued to pressure Pogmoor and again Roe found her way through, this time with an attempted cross that curled and lobbed the AFC keeper to give the Worksop side a 2-1 interval advantage.
With the confidence from coming from behind in the first half SJR started the secome half as they ended the first, putting the pressure on Pogmoor.
But it started to become a nervy game as tensions started to build.
SJR did well to keep together and continue to play and when the ball fell to Deysha Pressley, she fired towards goal and the Pogmoor keeper caught the ball on the line.
But with a mix-up among their defenders and a little nudge from Hessey, the ball went over the line and the referee gave a goal.
This upset the Pogmoor team which then made the game very nervy again.
But SJR battled well and kept together throughout the game and came away with the victory, making them three wins of three in the league.
SJR Player of the Match was Gina Cawrey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.