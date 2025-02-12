Ten-men Worksop Town battle to victory over Ashton United

Aleks Starcenko celebrating after scoring the first goal - Photo by Richard Bierton

Despite being reduced to ten men, Worksop Town secured a 2-0 victory over Ashton United in their play-off clash at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Manager Craig Parry was delighted with his team’s performance and how his side adapted to the setback of losing a man.

,“I thought we were magnificent, going down to ten men again in the first half, we had to readapt and minimise them to as least chances as possible.

“We put our bodies on the line today, I thought they were magnificent, and that’s two games on the bounce where they have done that.

“It’s a good result against a very good side, who will be in the playoffs at the end of the season, so it’s a good three points.”

The game was tense from the start, with the first chance falling to the visitors in the 10th minute. Alex Byrne got on the end of a cross and directed his header past Tommy Taylor, but it drifted just wide of the post.

Ashton United continued to pose a threat in the first half, coming close again in the 17th minute when captain Luke Burke struck a powerful shot from outside the box that rattled the post.

Worksop Town's first real opportunity came through their leading Northern Premier Division goal scorer, Liam Hughes, who met a cross with a firm header, but it was straight at the goalkeeper.

Moments later, the Tigers suffered a setback when Vaughan Redford received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 26th minute, reducing Worksop to ten men.

Despite the numerical advantage, Ashton United couldn't capitalise before the break. James Hardy managed to shake off Hamza Bencherif and create space for a shot, but his effort drifted wide. The sides remained level at halftime.

The deadlock was finally broken early in the second half. A well-played ball found Aleks Starcenko, who turned his marker before slotting the ball into the bottom corner to give Worksop Town the lead.

The visitors pressed for an equalizer, with Jason Gilchrist making a well-timed run into the box and directing a header toward goal, but Taylor produced a strong save to keep the Tigers in front.

Clear-cut chances were limited in the second half, with both defences standing firm. In the 79th minute, Ashton United nearly found their equalizer when Hardy poked a shot past Taylor, but Bencherif was there to clear the ball off the line and preserve Worksop’s clean sheet.

Worksop then countered quickly and won a penalty after Hughes was brought down in the box by Sean Newton. Stepping up to take the spot-kick, Hughes kept his composure and rifled the ball into the bottom corner, sealing a 2-0 victory for the Tigers.

Next up for Worksop Town is a challenging away trip to Hebburn Town on February 15th, where Craig Parry’s side will look to build on their momentum.