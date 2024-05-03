Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A full first half saw both teams creating no chances until the last 5mins of the half when a Templeton corner found Thackery to head home.

Going into the second half Templeton was pushed further forward and this seemed to spark him and Mullen into life.

On the hour a long ball was met by Scott Wesley who flicked it onto Templeton to fire home.

Matty Templeton

Temps was in the zone now few in later met another Wesley flick to fire one of his trademark strikes into the bottom corner.

SJR were dominating now being lead brilliantly by Baines in the middle of the park and aided by the introduction of Kizza Taylor

But it was another Templeton corner that this time found Player Manager Kyle Wesley to tap home.