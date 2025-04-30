Talisman striker Hughes helps guide Worksop Town into play-off final
His 24th goal of the season helped the Tigers to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ashton United in the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off semi-final at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.
That set up a nailbiting final against Stockton Town, once again at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, on Monday (3pm).
Hughes opened the scoring on Tuesday in front of a packed home crowd of 1,756, blasting home from just inside the box to give Worksop a crucial first-half lead.
The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Tigers faithful, as the popular forward netted one of his most memorable strikes in a Worksop shirt.
“It was a tough game,” said Hughes.
“We knew Ashton’s strengths—they’re a physical team and it was a real battle out there. But to do it in front of our home fans, it means everything.”
Hughes, who has now scored an impressive 88 goals for Worksop Town, described Tuesday night’s strike as one of the highlights of his career.
“That feeling of scoring a goal never goes away,” he said. “That one is definitely right up there for me.”
Beyond his goal, Hughes was instrumental in Worksop’s performance, leading the line with strength and determination.
His presence up front was a constant threat to Ashton’s defence, and his partnership with fellow goalscorer Jordan Burrow proved decisive.
Hughes also praised his teammates and the crowd for playing their part in the victory.
“I’m delighted for Jordan getting on the scoresheet as well—he’s been brilliant.
"And the fans, they were absolutely incredible. Even when Ashton equalised, they kept singing and pushing us on.”
The Tigers now turn their attention to Monday’s final against Stockton and Hughes said the squad will approach the match like any other.
“We’ll respect Stockton, they’re a good side and it’s always close when we play them,” he said.
"But we don’t fear anyone. We’ll stick to our game plan and give everything to get the win.”
A place in the National League North is now just one game away for Hughes and his teammates and Tigers are hoping for a bumper crowd to cheer them on.