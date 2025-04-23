Successful Easter weekend for Worksop Town

Vaughan Redford and Aleks Starcenko vs Basford United - Photo by Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town won both of their Easter fixtures against Matlock Town and Basford United, which secured a home game in the play-off semi-final and the final should they get there.

They first travelled to Matlock Town on Saturday and won 2-1 at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Manager Craig Parry was happy with his side’s performance, adding: “I thought we played well and it was a professional performance, the first half was very good and in the second-half we had to grind it out.

“Overall, it’s pleasing to bounce back from two defeats against a side like Matlock, who are fighting for their lives and it’s a difficult place to come.

“It was a tough game, so I’m delighted to leave with three points.”

Aleksandrs Starcenko scored the opening goal of the game with a first-time volley on the edge of the box, which went into the bottom left corner, before Hughes headed in after a keeper punched the ball straight out to him on the edge of the box.

Matlock would battle to get back into the game and they got a late consolation through Montel Gibson who headed into the back of the net.

Just two days later on Easter Monday, the Tigers smashed the already-relegated Basford United 4-0 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, which confirmed a second-placed finish.

Manager Craig Parry was happy to have no injury scares going into a play-off campaign, saying: “I was pleased with the performance, but I think it was more important to not pick up any injuries.

“I think it was a good result, I think we played well, especially in the second-half, we probably could have had more goals but overall it was a good team performance.

“I think the important thing for me is securing that second place, which allows us a little bit longer to get these guys rested and prepared for the semi-final.”

The opening two goals were scored by the in-form Starcenko, firing in two shots on either side of half-time.

Liam Jessop netted his first goal for the Tigers as he got on the end of a Charlie Winfield cross and wrong-footed the keeper with his shot.

Burrow wrapped it up with a neat finish into the bottom right from Hall’s through ball.

The Tigers will travel to Blyth Spartans on the final day of the regular season which is a chance to rotate going into the play-offs.