Successful Easter weekend for Worksop Town
They first travelled to Matlock Town on Saturday and won 2-1 at the Proctor Cars Stadium.
Manager Craig Parry was happy with his side’s performance, adding: “I thought we played well and it was a professional performance, the first half was very good and in the second-half we had to grind it out.
“Overall, it’s pleasing to bounce back from two defeats against a side like Matlock, who are fighting for their lives and it’s a difficult place to come.
“It was a tough game, so I’m delighted to leave with three points.”
Aleksandrs Starcenko scored the opening goal of the game with a first-time volley on the edge of the box, which went into the bottom left corner, before Hughes headed in after a keeper punched the ball straight out to him on the edge of the box.
Matlock would battle to get back into the game and they got a late consolation through Montel Gibson who headed into the back of the net.
Just two days later on Easter Monday, the Tigers smashed the already-relegated Basford United 4-0 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, which confirmed a second-placed finish.
Manager Craig Parry was happy to have no injury scares going into a play-off campaign, saying: “I was pleased with the performance, but I think it was more important to not pick up any injuries.
“I think it was a good result, I think we played well, especially in the second-half, we probably could have had more goals but overall it was a good team performance.
“I think the important thing for me is securing that second place, which allows us a little bit longer to get these guys rested and prepared for the semi-final.”
The opening two goals were scored by the in-form Starcenko, firing in two shots on either side of half-time.
Liam Jessop netted his first goal for the Tigers as he got on the end of a Charlie Winfield cross and wrong-footed the keeper with his shot.
Burrow wrapped it up with a neat finish into the bottom right from Hall’s through ball.
The Tigers will travel to Blyth Spartans on the final day of the regular season which is a chance to rotate going into the play-offs.